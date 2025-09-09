Bangladeshis in Nepal urged to stay indoors

All Bangladeshi nationals currently living or stranded in Nepal have been strongly advised to remain indoors and stay at their respective homes or hotels.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu issued the urgent notice on Tuesday in view of the current situation in the country.

Inbound Bangladeshi passengers to Nepal have also been advised not to travel due to the prevailing security situation.

In case of emergency, Bangladeshi citizens have been requested to contact the Embassy at +977 9803872759 or +977 9851128381.

Meanwhile, Nepal has lifted its social media ban following violent clashes between demonstrators and police that left at least 19 people dead.

On Monday, thousands of youths stormed the parliament building in Kathmandu, demanding the government lift restrictions on 26 platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, and take action against corruption.

The ban was revoked after an emergency cabinet meeting late Monday to “address the demands of Gen Z,” Communications and Information Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said, according to BBC.

Over 100 people were injured in the unrest, which also spread to towns beyond the capital.