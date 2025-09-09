Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladeshis in Nepal urged to stay indoors

Inbound Bangladeshi passengers to Nepal have also been advised not to travel due to the prevailing security situation

Demonstrators carrying Nepal`s national flag stage a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025, against social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. Photo: AFP
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 03:51 PM

All Bangladeshi nationals currently living or stranded in Nepal have been strongly advised to remain indoors and stay at their respective homes or hotels.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu issued the urgent notice on Tuesday in view of the current situation in the country.

Inbound Bangladeshi passengers to Nepal have also been advised not to travel due to the prevailing security situation.

In case of emergency, Bangladeshi citizens have been requested to contact the Embassy at +977 9803872759 or +977 9851128381.

Meanwhile, Nepal has lifted its social media ban following violent clashes between demonstrators and police that left at least 19 people dead.

On Monday, thousands of youths stormed the parliament building in Kathmandu, demanding the government lift restrictions on 26 platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, and take action against corruption.

The ban was revoked after an emergency cabinet meeting late Monday to “address the demands of Gen Z,” Communications and Information Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said, according to BBC.

Over 100 people were injured in the unrest, which also spread to towns beyond the capital.

Topics:

Nepal
Read More

Bangladesh football team confined in hotel over Kathmandu curfew

Jucsu polls: Nepali student Aabid Hussain in the race

ULAB adventure club successfully completes Annapurna Base Camp trek with 23-member team

CA calls for regional economic integration, hydro power collaboration with Nepal

Bangladesh elected to 2 prestigious regional bodies under Unescap

Babar Ali becomes first Bangladeshi to summit Annapurna I

Latest News

Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth

Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly

Jucsu polls: HC restores Amartya Roy’s candidacy

Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election

Pabna-1 residents stage human chain at EC demanding restoration of boundary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x