CA congratulates new Nepalese PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has greeted the newly appointed Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency on your appointment as Prime Minister of Nepal,” he said in a congratulatory message on Saturday.

“Your assumption of this high office, at a critical and challenging time, is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed in you by the people of Nepal,” the head of the interim government added.

Professor Yunus said: “As a longstanding friend and neighbour of Nepal, we are confident that under your able leadership and guidance, Nepal and its resilient people will continue to progress on the path of peace, development, and stability.”

The chief adviser expressed his eagerness to work closely with the new Nepalese Prime Minister to further strengthen the deep-rooted ties of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect between the two countries.

He also conveyed condolences over the tragic loss of lives during recent political developments in Nepal. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and wish a swift and full recovery to all those who were injured,” he said.

Professor Yunus wished Karki good health and success and the people of Nepal continued peace and prosperity.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he added.