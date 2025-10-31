Saturday, November 01, 2025

Nepal eyes stronger tourism, people-to-people ties with Bangladesh

The Nepalese ambassador urged travel and tour entrepreneurs to forge meaningful partnerships to enhance people-to-people bonds between the two countries

Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanashyam Bhandari addresses a B2B networking event organized by the Embassy of Nepal and the Nepal Tourism Board on the sidelines of the 13th Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) in Dhaka on Thursday, 30 October 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 06:55 PM

Nepalese Ambassador in Dhaka to Bangladesh Ghanashyam Bhandari has highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between Nepal and Bangladesh, founded on shared cultural linkages, and underscored the crucial role of tourism in further strengthening bilateral ties.

He said this while addressing the B2B networking event, organized by the embassy and the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), in association with the Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA), on Thursday evening.

The event was held on the margins of the 13th Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF). The BTTF is being held in Dhaka from Thursday to Saturday.

The ambassador urged travel and tour entrepreneurs to forge meaningful partnerships to enhance people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

Sunil Sharma, head of the Public Relations and Publicity Department at the NTB, delivered a comprehensive presentation showcasing Nepal’s diverse tourism products.

Nepali folk cultural performances were presented during the event. Additionally, a raffle draw was held, offering prizes including exclusive holiday packages sponsored by participating tour and travel agencies of Nepal.

After the formal ceremony, B2B and networking sessions were held between travel and tour entrepreneurs from the two countries.

Travel agency representatives, tour operators, hoteliers, airline representatives, and key stakeholders from Bangladesh’s tourism and hospitality sectors participated in the event.

Nepal is participating in the BTTF 2025, represented by a 16-member delegation led by the NTB.

The delegation includes representatives from the NATTA, Nepali tour operators, travel agencies, and hoteliers.

Topics:

TourismNepalBangladesh-Nepal Relations
