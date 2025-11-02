Visiting Nepalese chief justice observes SC proceedings

Visiting Nepalese Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut on Sunday observed the proceedings of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, witnessing firsthand the hearing on an appeal regarding the non-party caretaker government system.

Justice Raut took to the podium at the Appellate Division around 12pm, along with his Bangladeshi counterpart Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Justice Md Rezaul Haque, Justice SM Emdadul Hoque, Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Farah Mahbub.

Before the commencement of the hearing, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the visiting chief justice of Nepal for his presence and highlighted the cordial relations between the judiciaries of the two countries.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman then extended a formal welcome to the Nepalese chief justice on behalf of the state. Following that, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, delivered a speech expressing appreciation to the chief justice of Nepal on behalf of the association.

Judges from Nepal's High Court, officials from the Nepalese judiciary, Nepal's Ambassador to Bangladesh, senior lawyers of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, and other advocates of the Appellate Division were present in the courtroom at the time.

Senior jurist Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, at the time, presented his arguments for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on an appeal, challenging the previous judgment that abolished the non-party caretaker government system for holding national elections.

Earlier in the day, Senior Advocate Zainul Abedin took part in the hearing for the party. He had begun his submissions on Wednesday.