Officials: Bangladeshis in Nepal safe, will return home soon

Bangladeshis, including the football team members, who are stuck in Nepal, are safe, said the officials in Dhaka and the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu.

They will start returning home once the flight operations on the Dhaka-Kathmandu route get normal, they said.

Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) resumed services at 6pm on Wednesday, hours after closing its operations due to violent anti-government protests.

The TIA management asked passengers to contact their respective airlines for re-confirmation of their flights.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday said Bangladeshis stuck in Nepal cannot be brought back through India because they do not have Indian visas.

He noticed one good thing that the protesters went to the hotel to look for their politicians but they respectfully left when they saw the Bangladesh football team there.

“They have no bad feelings towards us. So, I do not think there will be any crisis. Our embassy is in constant contact with them. We hope everyone will be able to come back safely,” Touhid told a small group of reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As a longstanding friend and neighbour of Nepal, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, said it remains confident in the ability of the resilient people of Nepal to restore peace and ensure stability.

“Bangladesh hopes that all sides will exercise maximum restraint and engage in peaceful and constructive dialogue to resolve any differences,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

The government of Bangladesh is “closely observing” the situation in Nepal and expressed its sincere condolences over the tragic loss of lives.

Bangladesh also extended its sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Meanwhile, all Bangladeshi nationals currently living or stuck in Nepal have been strongly advised not to move outside and stay at their respective places or hotels.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu issued an urgent notice on Tuesday following the current situation in Nepal.

All Bangladeshi nationals-inbound passengers to Nepal, have also been advised not to fly to Nepal due to the prevailing security situation.

A 36-member national football team and a 51-member delegation from the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Mirpur, who came to Nepal as part of their overseas study tour, are stuck in Kathmandu.

Their daily programs are cancelled and they are scheduled to fly back to Dhaka on Friday, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder on Tuesday.

The delegation is making daily assessments of the situation regarding their movement. Bangladesh’s Embassy is fully in touch with them through their local coordinator.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines passengers, who are looking for flight-related information or updates for the Kathmandu-Dhaka route, have been requested to contact the following numbers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Kathmandu Office Country Manager: +9779851037510, Station Manager: +977 9851026159 and Sales: +977 9847918402.