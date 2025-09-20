Bangladesh to collaborate with Nepal closely in areas of mutual interest

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus extended greetings to Nepal on its National Day. Prof Yunus said Bangladesh and Nepal will continue to collaborate closely across all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of the two peoples.

“Bangladesh and Nepal enjoy a close and enduring friendly relation, shaped by shared values and deep historical, linguistic and socio-cultural ties,” he said, extending his warmest greetings and felicitations to the government and the friendly people of Nepal on the occasion of the National Day (Constitution Day) of Nepal.

In a message to Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, Prof Yunus said their long-standing cordial relations stand on the strong foundations of mutual respect and deep relationships between their peoples.

“I am confident that, in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, our two countries will continue to collaborate closely across all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of the two peoples,” he said in his message on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and on his own behalf.

On this auspicious occasion, Prof Yunus wished her good health and personal well-being and reaffirmed their confidence that, under her stewardship, the resilient people of Nepal will continue to progress on the path of peace, development, and stability.

In a separate message to Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel, President Shahabuddin said Bangladesh places great value on its relationship with Nepal.

“Our two countries are bound by deep-rooted historical, linguistic, and cultural affinities, as well as the enduring goodwill of our peoples,” he said.

President Shahabuddin said he remains confident that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries will continue to deepen and flourish in the days ahead.

“I wish you good health, long life and happiness and the friendly people of Nepal continued peace, progress and prosperity,” said the president.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Md Shafiqur Rahman attended the program of the National Day or Constitutional Day of Nepal hosted by the president of Nepal at the Rastrapati Bhaban (Shitol Niwas).

“Warm congratulations to Nepali leadership and its great people,” he said.

President Paudel hailed Nepal's Constitution as a unifying force for the country's diverse ethnic, linguistic, religious, cultural, and geographic communities, saying it has ended decades of discrimination under a centralized state.

In his Constitution Day message, President Paudel called on citizens to remain united to achieve sustainable peace, good governance, development, and prosperity through the federal democratic republic system.

He highlighted the charter's vision of an egalitarian society rooted in social justice and a socialism-oriented economy.