India-Pakistan tensions prompt diversion of Dhaka-bound international flights

Two international flights bound for Bangladesh changed their routes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following missile attacks in parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to airport sources, the flights either diverted mid-air or altered their course in advance amid rising security concerns in the region.

They said Turkish Airlines (TK-712/713), the Dhaka-bound flight from Turkey, diverted to Muscat International Airport in Oman, bypassing Pakistan’s airspace.

Besides, Jazeera Airways (531/532) was rerouted to Dubai, while the return leg (533/534) headed back to Kuwait instead of continuing to Dhaka.

Airport authorities said the diverted flights started arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Wednesday morning as air traffic conditions gradually stabilized.