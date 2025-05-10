Saturday, May 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Chief adviser calls emergency meeting

As of now, the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 May 2025, 04:20 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called an emergency meeting of the advisory council of the interim government.

The meeting is scheduled to take place around 8pm on Saturday at the official residence of the chief adviser, Jamuna, according to sources familiar with the development.

As of now, the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed.

However, it is believed that the meeting will focus on the demand to ban the Awami League, as well as issues related to India-Pakistan relations and other ongoing developments.

On Friday, the interim government issued a statement saying: “Following recent demands from various political parties, organizations, and members of the public to ban the Awami League on charges of authoritarianism and terrorist activities, the government is taking the matter seriously.”

The statement added: “It has already established contact with political parties and will reach a decision soon after discussions.”

It further added: “In this regard, the government is also taking into consideration the United Nations’ report on violent activities by Awami League leaders and supporters. Until then, the government urges everyone to remain patient.”

Topics:

Awami LeagueIndia-Pakistandiscussion meetingInterim government
Read More

Nur fears sovereignty crisis if Awami League not banned

5 including ex-lawmaker, upazila chairman detained in Dhaka

Shahbagh blockade demanding ban on Awami League enters second day

DNCC rejects allegations of bias over water spraying at NCP's AL ban rally

Nahid warns of another march to Dhaka if AL ban decision delayed

Protesters declare 'second phase' of July uprising, demand ban on AL

Latest News

How climate change is altering bird migration

37,115 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

Nur fears sovereignty crisis if Awami League not banned

Yunus mourns death of Mustafa Zaman Abbasi

Xi in Moscow: China's role in Russia's economic survival

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x