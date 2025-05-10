Chief adviser calls emergency meeting

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called an emergency meeting of the advisory council of the interim government.

The meeting is scheduled to take place around 8pm on Saturday at the official residence of the chief adviser, Jamuna, according to sources familiar with the development.

As of now, the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed.

However, it is believed that the meeting will focus on the demand to ban the Awami League, as well as issues related to India-Pakistan relations and other ongoing developments.

On Friday, the interim government issued a statement saying: “Following recent demands from various political parties, organizations, and members of the public to ban the Awami League on charges of authoritarianism and terrorist activities, the government is taking the matter seriously.”

The statement added: “It has already established contact with political parties and will reach a decision soon after discussions.”

It further added: “In this regard, the government is also taking into consideration the United Nations’ report on violent activities by Awami League leaders and supporters. Until then, the government urges everyone to remain patient.”