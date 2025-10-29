Biman’s Sylhet–London flight delayed 4hrs as aircraft hits boarding bridge

Biman's Sylhet–London Heathrow-bound flight BG-202 was delayed by four hours after the aircraft’s engine grazed against the boarding bridge at Sylhet Airport on Wednesday morning.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 10:25am.

Osmani Airport Director Hafiz Ahmed said the aircraft was preparing for departure as usual, and while the boarding bridge was being moved away after completing all preparations, it accidentally scraped against the plane’s engine.

“As it is a long-distance flight, the airline decided not to depart without a thorough inspection,” he said.

As a result, the 262 passengers will now be flown to their destination at 2:30pm on an alternative aircraft.