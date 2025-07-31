Thursday, July 31, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Worker killed, another injured as boarding bridge tyre explodes at Sylhet airport

The incident occurred around 1:30pm during maintenance work

 

Boarding bridge tire explodes at Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Thursday afternoon. July 31, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 06:05 PM

A worker died and another was injured after a boarding bridge tyre exploded at Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:30pm during maintenance work.

The deceased, Ruman Ahmed, 23, was an employee of Sunrise Company. The injured worker, Enamul Haque, was also employed by the same company.

Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge of immigration at Osmani Airport, confirmed the matter.

According to airport sources, the boarding bridge tire was being changed as part of routine maintenance when one of the tires suddenly exploded, injuring the two workers. Ruman was thrown by the impact.

He was rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. As there was no ICU facility available, he was transferred to a private hospital in the city, where he died around 3:30pm while undergoing treatment. Enamul is currently receiving treatment.

Sunrise Company is responsible for maintenance work at the airport as a third-party contractor.

Md Hafiz Ahmed, director of Osmani International Airport, said four to five workers were involved in the routine task when the incident took place. The two workers positioned near the tire were injured, and Ruman later died at the hospital.

Topics:

SylhetMAG Osmani International Airport
