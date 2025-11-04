Sylhet Osmani Int’l Airport expansion project rises by Tk 470cr

The expansion of Sylhet Osmani International Airport has become costlier by Tk470.87 crore as project delays and major design revisions push up expenses and extend the completion deadline by two more years.

Officials said the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) recently approved the first revision of the Expansion of Sylhet Osmani International Airport (Phase-I) project, raising its total cost to Tk2,780.66 crore from the original Tk2,309.79 crore, an increase of about 20.39%.

Under the revised plan, the project implemented by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism will now continue until December 2027 instead of December 2025.

Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk2,718.54 crore while CAAB will contribute Tk62.12 crore from its own funds.

The project is designed to expand facilities at the country’s third-largest international airport in response to a rapid rise in passenger and cargo movement.

Officials said the cost hike is largely attributed to an expansion of the terminal building area by 3,646 square metres along with additional land development and civil construction work, which together added Tk 485 crore to the total estimate.

The project aims to build a modern international passenger terminal, a cargo complex, a new control tower, taxiways, parking aprons, and drainage and utility infrastructure to accommodate rising air traffic.

As of June 2025, the project’s financial progress stands at 14.49% (Tk 334.60 crore) while physical progress has reached 22.9%.

The Planning Commission approved the revised proposal noting that the project’s master plan and design have already been modified to meet operational requirements.

The commission further emphasised that completing associated infrastructure such as drainage and utility systems is essential for ensuring the airport’s readiness for expanded international operations.

Sylhet Osmani International Airport serves a large expatriate community particularly from the UK, US, Europe, and the Middle East.

With industrial growth in the Sylhet region and increasing cargo demand, officials believe the expansion will significantly boost both passenger and freight capacity, positioning the airport as a modern regional hub for international aviation.

Osmani International Airport, located about 15 kilometres northeast of Sylhet city, was originally built between 1944 and 1945 during the Second World War to monitor Japanese advances from Burma.

Initially known as Sylhet Civil Airport, it primarily served domestic flights operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport.

The airport was later renamed Osmani International Airport in honour of General MAG Osmani, the Commander-in-Chief of the Liberation Forces during the Liberation War.

In 1986, the airport was upgraded to a fully functional domestic airport with the construction of a terminal building, installation of navigational aids, and reconstruction of the runway, taxiways, and aprons.

A limited expansion in 1998 enabled the operation of medium-sized aircraft such as the Airbus A310.

In 2002, the airport was designated as an international airport and received its first international flight operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines. However, due to a shortage of modern equipment, it initially fell short of international standards.

Runway lighting and other essential facilities were added in 2004, allowing safe night operations.

Following the South Asia Transport and Trade Facilitation Conference in 2006, work began to upgrade terminal facilities to handle international operations. A new terminal building, two jet bridges, and a taxiway were constructed, enabling Biman to operate Hajj flights directly from Sylhet in 2007.

In 2015, Fly Dubai became the first foreign airline to operate flights from Sylhet to Dubai, though the service was briefly suspended and later resumed in 2016.

Now Osmani International Airport serves both domestic and international passengers and cargo, connecting Sylhet with major destinations at home and abroad through national and international carriers.