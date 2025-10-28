Wednesday, October 29, 2025

International flight operations halted at Cox's Bazar Airport

Non-scheduled international flights or emergency landings are prohibited as well

File image. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 03:47 PM

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has temporarily suspended scheduled international flight operations at Cox’s Bazar Airport.

Tarikul Islam, the ministry’s information and public relations officer, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

He said the directive was issued through an official notice signed by the ministry on Monday.

The circular also requested that Cox’s Bazar Airport not be used for non-scheduled international flights or emergency landings until regular international operations resume.

The ministry has instructed all relevant agencies to take necessary steps to ensure proper implementation of the decision.

 
 

