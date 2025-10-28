International flight operations halted at Cox's Bazar Airport

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has temporarily suspended scheduled international flight operations at Cox’s Bazar Airport.

Tarikul Islam, the ministry’s information and public relations officer, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

He said the directive was issued through an official notice signed by the ministry on Monday.

The circular also requested that Cox’s Bazar Airport not be used for non-scheduled international flights or emergency landings until regular international operations resume.

The ministry has instructed all relevant agencies to take necessary steps to ensure proper implementation of the decision.