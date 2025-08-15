Cox’s Bazar airport ready for international flights from October

Cox’s Bazar Airport has been upgraded to international status, with first overseas flights scheduled for October 2.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said the upgrade will be completed on time, though unfinished facilities and pending airline preparations have raised concerns.

While the runway is ready for operation, major passenger facilities—including the terminal building, arrival and departure lounges, conveyor belts, and immigration counters—are still under construction.

CAAB sources said the remaining work should be finished by September 28.

In letters signed by CAAB Board Member Group Captain Md Noor-e-Alam, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and US-Bangla Airlines were asked to confirm the type of flights and destinations they will operate. Similar requests were sent to foreign carriers.

CAAB Member (Operation and Planning) Air Commodore Abu Sayeed Mahbub Khan said preparatory work will be completed by September 22.

“As per regulations, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) must be notified before international flights begin, and we have already done so,” he said.

“From the civil aviation side, we will be ready within the set time, he added.

On August 7, CAAB formally sought ICAO recognition for Cox’s Bazar Airport as an international facility, following all required guidelines.

Tourism and economic potential

Industry observers see the upgrade as a milestone for Bangladesh’s aviation and tourism sectors.

With its runway alongside the world’s longest sea beach, the airport is expected to draw more foreign tourists, boosting the local economy, hotels, resorts, and transport services.

It could also position Cox’s Bazar as a venue for international conferences, corporate events, and cultural programs, generating significant local employment.

Work to expand Cox’s Bazar Airport began between 2009 and 2013, with a new phase launched in 2015 to meet international standards. The government envisioned it as a regional hub for tourism, technical landings, and refueling in South Asia.