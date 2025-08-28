Sk Bashir: Cox's Bazar Airport to start international flights in October

Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin on Tuesday said international flight operations will begin at Cox's Bazar Airport in mid-October.

“80% construction work of the international terminal building has already been completed and other preparations are progressing fast,” he told reporters after inspecting the progress of construction at the airport.

Earlier, the adviser held a meeting with airport authorities and project officials before inspecting various development projects at the site.

Replying to a question, Sk Bashir Uddin said flight operations on international routes will start with one aircraft, with flights to be increased phase by phase.

Efforts will also be made to offer tickets at attractive prices, he added.