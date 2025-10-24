Cox’s Bazar ‘International’ Airport status suspended before first flight

The government has suspended the recently announced international status of Cox’s Bazar Airport, even before any international flights could take off.

An official gazette confirming the suspension is expected to be issued within the next couple of days.

Group Captain Md Noor e Alam, president of the “International Flight Operations Committee” of Cox’s Bazar Airport, confirmed the information to reporters on Friday.

He said: “The government has suspended the declaration that had granted Cox’s Bazar Airport international status.”

Earlier, on October 12, the government had issued a gazette declaring Cox’s Bazar Airport as an international airport.

In the days following the announcement, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and several other carriers had begun preparations to operate international flights. However, the new suspension order has now halted those plans.