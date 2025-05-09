Friday, May 09, 2025

Biman reschedules flights on 3 routes amid India-Pakistan tensions

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has urged all passengers to report to the check-in counters in accordance with the revised departure times

File image of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft . Photo: Collected
Update : 09 May 2025, 09:02 PM

In light of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has announced changes to the schedules of its flights to Toronto, London and Rome, as the airline is currently avoiding Pakistani airspace.

In a press release issued on Friday, the national flag carrier said the revised schedules will remain effective from May 9 to May 31.

As per the updated schedule, the Dhaka–Toronto flight BG305/306 will now depart from Dhaka at 3am instead of 3:45am, advancing the departure time by 45 minutes.

However, the return flight from Toronto to Dhaka will remain unchanged.

Similarly, the Dhaka–London flight BG201/202 will depart from Dhaka at 7pm instead of 7:40pm, 40 minutes earlier than the usual schedule. The return flight from London will operate at its regular time.

For Thursdays only, the Dhaka–London flight will depart at 8pm instead of 8:50pm, advancing the schedule by 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka–Rome flight BG355/356 will now depart from Dhaka at 10:45pm instead of 11:30pm. The return flight from Rome to Dhaka will operate as usual.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has urged all passengers to report to the check-in counters in accordance with the revised departure times.

