Yunus lauds Modi, Sharif for ceasefire

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday night appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for agreeing to a ceasefire.

"I most sincerely commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire with immediate effect and to engage in talks," he said in a message.

Prof Yunus expressed his deep appreciation to US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their effective mediation.

"Bangladesh will continue to support our two neighbours to resolve differences through diplomacy," Prof Yunus said.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” US President Donald Trump said through his verified social media handle.