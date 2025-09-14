Colourful football festival for children in city of bricks and stones

The Obhizatrik Foundation, in collaboration with the FIFA Foundation, organized the first-ever football tournament under the “Playing For Peace: FIFA Community Program 2025/26” project on Saturday at the 'Kick Zone' ground in Mirpur.

The event, ran from 3pm to 8:30pm and saw participation of eight local teams.

The tournament was divided into two age categories 10 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years with matches held in a knockout format. In the final, the winning team secured a resounding 6-0 victory.

Siam Hossain, captain of the winning team and a student at Holy Crescent School in Duari Para, expressed his excitement but also highlighted a pressing challenge.

“We try to play regularly, but due to the lack of playgrounds in our area, it’s not always possible. There are very few fields, and many youths are turning to drugs. If we had proper fields, this problem would decrease,” he said.

Another participant, 16-year-old Mahmudul Hasan Saif, shared: “We are very happy to be part of this event. We were given practice sessions twice a week, which helped us learn a lot.”

Rahath Sheikh, an intermediate-level student, pointed out the scarcity of playing spaces. “In our neighborhood, the only small field can barely accommodate five players. It’s difficult to play regularly because of the lack of space. Still, winning today’s final 6-0 feels amazing,” he said.

The enthusiasm extended beyond the players. Local spectator Halim Hossain Rinku noted: “Many teenagers in this area are involved with drugs. This type of initiative will encourage children and teenagers to focus on sports and keep them away from such destructive habits. Watching the kids play even made me feel like joining in. Dhaka needs many more playgrounds.”

Tournament committee member Bijoy Hossain explained that this initial event focused on boys from the Mirpur-12 community, with plans underway to organize a girls’ tournament as well. “We also plan to provide opportunities for promising players so they can pursue football as a career,” he added.

Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, president of the Obhizatrik Foundation, emphasized the larger goal: “From the football field, we can learn lessons of peace and unity. Football, the most popular sport in the country, can be a key medium to spread this message. Through the ‘Playing For Peace’ project, children and teenagers will find their dreams of becoming footballers even stronger.”