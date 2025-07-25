CA press wing debunks attack on female footballer in Cox’s Bazar

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing has said the allegation of attack on female footballer Parvin Sultana of Cox’s Bazar by extremists for playing football is false.

It mentioned that recently, claims have gone viral on social media and in some pro-Awami League websites alleging that extremists in Moheshkhali, Cox’s Bazar, attacked female footballer Parvin Sultana and severed her leg tendon, declaring that “women playing football is haram (forbidden in Islam).”

“It is being alleged that religious extremism is on the rise in Bangladesh, and that under Dr Yunus’ leadership, a female footballer was brutally attacked for playing football,” the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page – CA Press Wing Facts – on Thursday night.

“However, investigation reveals that this claim is false. On April 14, following a murder in Moheshkhali, angry local residents attacked Parvin’s house — an incident now being falsely portrayed as an act of religious extremism,” the statement said.

According to Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Moheshkhali police station Manjurul Haque and local journalists, there is no connection between this incident and religious extremism.

On April 14, in Moheshkhali, Abdur Rashid, 50, a local BNP activist, was killed over a trivial dispute.

According to the murder case filed by his family and statements from police, the conflict began with a political argument between the deceased and local Chhatra League leader Amit Hasan.

The dispute escalated into a physical altercation. Amit Hasan’s brothers — Kamrul Hasan (alias Roma) and Helal Uddin — joined him, and together, the three attacked Rashid Ahmed with sticks and knives.

Rashid was critically injured and first taken to Badarkhali General Hospital. After receiving initial treatment, he was transferred to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where he died around 1pm.

The accused in the murder case are Amit Hasan, Helal Uddin, and Kamrul Hasan — who are Parvin Sultana’s brothers.

In the case filed by the victim’s wife, Khurshida Begum, Parvin Sultana was also named as one of the accused.

Following the murder, when news of Rashid’s death spread, an enraged mob surrounded Parvin’s family home. Kamrul Hasan was caught and handed over to police. In the process, the crowd vandalized the house.

OC Manjurul Haque said: “The April 14 attack by locals is now being misrepresented as a religiously motivated incident. There is no link to extremism.”

He further added: “The claim that Parvin’s tendon was severed is false. The case filed by her family mentions property damage, not any tendon injury.”

He also confirmed that Parvin’s brothers Kamrul Hasan (alias Roma) and Helal Uddin have been arrested in connection with Rashid’s murder. Parvin and another brother are currently absconding.

A local journalist also verified that the claim about Parvin’s tendon being severed is baseless, saying that Parvin made the claim to falsely implicate her rivals.

“Therefore, the allegation that female footballer Parvin Sultana was attacked and her tendon severed because she played football is unfounded and false,” the statement read.