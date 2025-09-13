Moheshkhali-Matarbari seaport to boost Bangladesh's fish export growth

Bangladesh’s fish and seafood export sector is expected to witness significant growth with improved infrastructure and logistics support from the under-construction Moheshkhali-Matarbari deep seaport, industry insiders said.

The deep seaport, part of the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative, is being developed with Japanese assistance. Once operational, it will ease congestion at Chittagong Port while enabling direct handling of larger vessels.

This has direct implications for the fisheries sector, where maintaining cold chain integrity and minimizing transport times are critical.

“The new port will drastically reduce shipment time for perishable goods like frozen fish and seafood. That will give us better access to international markets with stricter freshness standards,” said Nurul Islam, a local fish trader at Moheshkhali.

Mohabbat Ali, a fisherman of Matarbari, said once the deep seaport becomes operational, the fish caught from the sea could be exported within a shorter period of time.“If the fish we catch are exported, we will get fair prices for our catches, which will help improve our living standards,” he added.

Being part of a multi-billion-dollar market, deep sea fishing and fish processing are evident choices for Bangladesh. Yet, these remain largely unexplored.

The advent of Moheshkhali-Matarbari Development Authority (MIDA) makes the choice to tap this potential stronger than ever.

About 7% of global fisheries come from the Bay of Bengal, while more than 450 million people rely on its blue economy.

Bangladesh is a member of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), which allows the country to fish in certain territories of the Indian Ocean, fish up to a quota for two species of tuna, and fish an unlimited amount of two other species. Yet, year after year, the quota remains unfulfilled.

To address this, and to encourage deep sea fishing as a whole, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has permitted the manufacturing or import of 28 longliner fishing vessels.

The Matarbari port will help existing and new ventures like the Chakaria shrimp industry by enabling faster shipments to the EU, USA, Japan and beyond.

It will reduce processing time and costs in exports and potentially open opportunities for value-added seafood such as fillets, smoked fish, and ready-to-eat products.

The potential, for instance, of scallop processing and exporting worth $500 million, coupled with the robust logistics of MIDA, is expected to bring a new wave of FDI into the country.