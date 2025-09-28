Sunday, September 28, 2025

ISU launches first season of inter-department football fest

This season of ISU Football Fest features nine teams from different departments

ISU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan inaugurates the first season of ISU Football Fest at the Royal Multisports Arena on Sunday. September 28, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 06:49 PM

International Standard University (ISU) Sports Club on Sunday inaugurated its inter-department football tournament, ISU Football Fest, Season–1, at the Royal Multisports Arena.

The chief guest at the opening ceremony was ISU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan.

Opening the tournament, the vice-chancellor said: “Alongside academics, sports are crucial for students’ overall development. Sports enhance physical fitness while fostering mental resilience, discipline, team leadership, and a spirit of cooperation. Inter-department tournaments like this promote healthy competition, camaraderie, and a positive mindset among students. I believe regular sporting events will boost students’ confidence and strengthen their path to success in their future professional lives.”

Special guests included ISU Treasurer Professor HTM Quader Newaz, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies Professor Dr Monjur Morshed Mahmud, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Md Abul Kashem, Registrar Md Faizullah Koushik, Sports Club Advisor Dr Monirul Hasan Masum, and moderator Mohammad Abu Nazim, along with department heads and faculty members.

The event was presided over by ISU Sports Club Chief Advisor Professor Mohammad Ali. Students and officials from various departments attended and enjoyed the matches on the field.

This season of ISU Football Fest features nine teams from different departments.

The teams are: Merchant Mavericks from the Department of Apparel Merchandising and Management, Textile Warriors and Tactical Tex from the Department of Textile Engineering, DBA Prime Valor and DBA Legacy United from the Department of Business Administration, Cyber Strikers and Binary Blasters from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Legal Eagles from the Department of Law, and English Invincibles from the Department of English.

 

Football
