ISU Football Fest ends with an electrifying final

The Binary Blasters emerged as champions of the ISU Football Fest Season 1, organized by the International Standard University (ISU) Sports Club.

The much-anticipated final was held on Monday afternoon at the Royal Multisport Arena in Dhaka, where ISU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan and national football legend Kaiser Hamid handed over the trophies to the champion and runners-up teams.

In a thrilling contest, the Binary Blasters, representing the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, clinched the title by defeating the Textile Warriors from the Department of Textile Engineering with a 2–1 victory. The final match kept spectators on edge until the very last whistle, making the Blasters’ triumph all the more memorable. Atik Rahman from the Merchant Mavericks of the Department of Apparel Merchandising and Management was named Player of the Tournament, while Mehedi Hasan of the Textile Warriors received the Best Goalkeeper award for his outstanding performance.

The prize-giving ceremony brought together prominent members of the university’s leadership and faculty. Among those present were ISU Treasurer Professor HTM Quader Newaz, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Mohammad Abul Kashem, Registrar Md Faizullah Kawshik, Sports Club Advisor Dr Monirul Hasan Masum, Moderator Mohammad Abu Nazim, and Sports Club President Yasin Ahmed Suman. The event was presided over by Professor Mohammad Ali, chief adviser of the ISU Sports Club.

This inaugural edition of the ISU Football Fest drew enthusiastic participation from nine teams of seven departments, including the Merchant Mavericks, Textile Warriors, Tactical Tex, DBA Prime Valor, DBA Legacy United, Cyber Strikers, Binary Blasters, Legal Eagles, and English Invincible. The tournament not only showcased the sporting spirit of ISU students but also set a strong precedent for future seasons of the Football Fest, promising to grow into one of the university’s most exciting traditions.