2 killed in clash over football match in Sunamganj

Two people were killed and five others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a football match at Muktijoddha Helal-Khasru field in Dowarabazar upazila of Sunamganj District on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Matin, 50, son-in-law of Bir Protik Kakon Bibi and Akbar Ali, son of Abdul Mannan of Rupnagar village in the upazila.

Quoting local people, Laxmipur Union Chairman Zahirul Islam said a football match was organized at Muktijoddha Helal-Khasru High School ground on Friday afternoon.

At one stage, a clash broke out between supporters of two teams during the match, leaving seven people injured.

Among the injured, two died on the way to a local hospital.

"On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," said Zahidul Haque, officer-in-charge of Dowarabazar police station.