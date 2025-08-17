Sunday, August 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

2 killed in clash over football match in Sunamganj

Seven people were injured in the incident

Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 01:49 AM

Two people were killed and five others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a football match at Muktijoddha Helal-Khasru field in Dowarabazar upazila of Sunamganj District on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Matin, 50, son-in-law of Bir Protik Kakon Bibi and Akbar Ali, son of Abdul Mannan of Rupnagar village in the upazila.

Quoting local people, Laxmipur Union Chairman Zahirul Islam said a football match was organized at Muktijoddha Helal-Khasru High School ground on Friday afternoon.

At one stage, a clash broke out between supporters of two teams during the match, leaving seven people injured.

Among the injured, two died on the way to a local hospital.

"On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," said Zahidul Haque, officer-in-charge of Dowarabazar police station.

Topics:

FootballSunamganjDied
Read More

Who is responsible for the looting of Bholaganj’s white stones?

Two students among three killed in Sunamganj road accident

Transport workers in Sunamganj withdraw strike after 16hrs

Sylhet-Sunamganj bus services suspended

Youth who stabbed ASI found dead in Gaibandha pond

CA press wing debunks attack on female footballer in Cox’s Bazar

Latest News

Housewife electrocuted in Kurigram

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki airlifted to Dhaka after falling ill in Cox’s Bazar

Sylhet Jogajog and Unnayan Parishad warns of intense movement for speedy completion of Dhaka-Sylhet six-lane highway

Nurjahan: EDCL to set up vaccine & anti-venom plant in Sirajdikhan

Nasiruddin Patwary: Constituent Assembly election only solution for Bangladesh crisis

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x