US citizen found dead at Dhaka hotel

Police have recovered the body of a US citizen named Jackson, 50, from Hotel Westin in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

The primary investigation suggests he died of natural causes.

Gulshan police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter on Sunday night.

The OC said Jackson had rented a room at the Hotel Westin on August 27 through the US Embassy. However, as he had not ordered any food for the past two days, the hotel authorities grew suspicious. They then informed the US embassy and the police.

Upon receiving the information, a medical team from the embassy and a police team went to the hotel. Entering the room, they found Jackson lying dead on the bed.

OC Hafizur Rahman said: “As the death initially appeared natural, the embassy authorities submitted a written request for the handover of the body. It was later handed over to them.”

According to preliminary information, Jackson had come to Bangladesh on business and was staying at Hotel Westin through the US Embassy.