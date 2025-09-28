Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

US citizen placed on four-day remand in money laundering case

Enayet Karim Chowdhury was arrested on September 13 from Minto Road

Representational image of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge`s Court. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 05:48 PM

A court on Sunday granted four days' remand to Bangladeshi-origin US citizen Enayet Karim Chowdhury for his alleged involvement in money laundering with former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) led by Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam produced Enayet Karim before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Faiz with a prayer for granting his five-day remand.

The court, after hearing the petition, granted his four-day remand in this connection.

According to the case, the Dhaka District Integrated Office of the ACC on February 20 last filed a case against former IGP Benazir, his wife Jissan Mirza and two daughters for laundering Tk11,34,50,000 abroad. 

The ACC team during the investigation into the case found the involvement of US citizen Enayet Karim in the money laundering as an accomplice of the former IGP.

Enayet Karim Chowdhury was arrested by police from the city’s Minto Road area on September 13 while he was suspiciously moving in the area in a Prado jeep. 

On September 15, he was taken on a two-day police remand from the court of the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) in connection with a case lodged against him under Anti Terrorism Act. 

On September 17, Enayet Karim Chowdhury and his accomplice SM Golam Mostafa were also taken on a five-day police remand in connection with another case.

Topics:

Money launderingUS citizenBenazir Ahmed
Read More

Tk 40,000cr siphoned abroad: 52 Bangladeshis under watch

Saifuzzaman, wife sued for laundering 1,200C to Dubai

CA Yunus: Stolen wealth mustn’t find safe havens

US citizen found dead at Dhaka hotel

Ex-Feni MP Masud, 32 others sued over laundering 100C

BNP files enforced disappearance complaint against Hasina, 15 others at ICT

Latest News

DMP deploys extra security at 89 high-risk Durga Puja venues in Dhaka

Bida, Jica launch Bangladesh’s single digital gateway for investors ‘BanglaBiz’

Al-Arafah Islami Bank celebrates 3 decades

Mahfuj: Journalist Protection Act within 3 months

2 brothers electrocuted in Lalmonirhat

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x