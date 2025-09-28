US citizen placed on four-day remand in money laundering case

A court on Sunday granted four days' remand to Bangladeshi-origin US citizen Enayet Karim Chowdhury for his alleged involvement in money laundering with former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) led by Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam produced Enayet Karim before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Faiz with a prayer for granting his five-day remand.

The court, after hearing the petition, granted his four-day remand in this connection.

According to the case, the Dhaka District Integrated Office of the ACC on February 20 last filed a case against former IGP Benazir, his wife Jissan Mirza and two daughters for laundering Tk11,34,50,000 abroad.

The ACC team during the investigation into the case found the involvement of US citizen Enayet Karim in the money laundering as an accomplice of the former IGP.

Enayet Karim Chowdhury was arrested by police from the city’s Minto Road area on September 13 while he was suspiciously moving in the area in a Prado jeep.

On September 15, he was taken on a two-day police remand from the court of the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) in connection with a case lodged against him under Anti Terrorism Act.

On September 17, Enayet Karim Chowdhury and his accomplice SM Golam Mostafa were also taken on a five-day police remand in connection with another case.