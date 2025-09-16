Tuesday, September 16, 2025

28-year-old's body recovered from Kadamtali flat

His body was found hanging with a scarf in the bathroom on the ninth floor of a high-rise

File Image: Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 05:23 PM

A 28-year-old man’s body was recovered from a flat in the Mohammadbagh area at Kadamtali in Dhaka early Tuesday.

The deceased Mohammad Faisal was an employee at a sports goods shop in Gulistan. He was the son of Md Iqbal Hossain of Panchlaish, Chittagong. He had been living at his uncle’s residence in Kadamtali.

Roni Chowdhury, sub-inspector of Kadamtali police station, said Faisal was found hanging with a scarf in the bathroom on the ninth floor of the building. His body was later sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue for autopsy.

Police, quoting family members, said Faisal had been under stress for some time due to unpaid debts while working at his uncle’s shop.

“The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy,” the SI added, noting that legal action was underway.

