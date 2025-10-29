Mother, daughter found dead in Chittagong

A 26-year-old woman and her child were found dead at a house at Bibirhat in Fatikchhari upazila of Chittagong district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Afroza Afrin, wife of Anwar Hossain, an NGO official and their 16th-month-old baby girl, Atkia Ayesha.

Rafiqul Islam, a sub-inspector of Fatikchhari Police Station, said that getting no sound from inside the house of Anwar, local people informed the police.

Being informed, police recovered the hanging body of Afroza from the building named "Kamal Bhaban" located beside Chittagong-Khagrachhari road, breaking open the door of a room of the house around 12:30pm.

Later, police also recovered the body of the baby girl lying on the bed and sent it to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police suspected that the woman might have strangled her daughter with a pillow and then hanged herself from the ceiling of the house.

Kamal Uddin, father-in-law of Afroza, said that his daughter-in-law was a mentally retarded woman.