Woman’s body recovered from cornfield in Kushtia

Police recovered the body of a woman from a cornfield in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jaima Khatun, daughter of the late Afaz Uddin of the same village, she had long been suffering from mental and physical health issues, locals said.

The body was found around 11am in Charsadipur village under Philipnagar union, Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Solaiman Sheikh

Jaima had injury marks on her legs and head, and her mouth was tied. “Initial investigation suggests the murder may be linked to a dispute over grass cutting,” the OC said.

According to police and locals, residents spotted the body in the cornfield with her mouth tied and informed law enforcers. Later, Daulatpur police recovered it and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The OC added that the exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy.