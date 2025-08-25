230 including 41 district judges transferred

A total of 230 judges of district courts, including 41 district judges from 19 districts, including Dhaka, have been transferred simultaneously.

On Monday, the Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued four separate notifications ordering the transfers.

Among those transferred are 53 additional district and sessions judges, 40 joint district and sessions judges, and 96 senior assistant and assistant judges.

The transferred district and sessions judges have been asked to hand over their current charges and report to their new postings by Thursday.