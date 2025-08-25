Monday, August 25, 2025

230 including 41 district judges transferred

The transferred judges have been asked to hand over their current charges and join their new workplaces by Thursday

Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 09:21 PM

A total of 230 judges of district courts, including 41 district judges from 19 districts, including Dhaka, have been transferred simultaneously.

On Monday, the Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued four separate notifications ordering the transfers.

Among those transferred are 53 additional district and sessions judges, 40 joint district and sessions judges, and 96 senior assistant and assistant judges.

The transferred district and sessions judges have been asked to hand over their current charges and report to their new postings by Thursday.

Topics:

Ministry of Law
