Pre-litigation mediation launches in 12 districts, including Sylhet

The provision for pre-litigation mediation is set to be implemented in 12 districts across the country, including Sylhet, from Thursday.

Besides Sylhet, the districts are Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Faridpur, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Satkhira, Kushtia, Comilla, Noakhali and Rangamati.

The provision was inaugurated on Wednesday evening in Sylhet by Dr Asif Nazrul, adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, at a grand ceremony.

Speaking at the event held at the Grand Sylhet Hotel on the outskirts of the city, the law adviser said that the step has been taken to ensure people’s access to justice at minimal cost and without harassment.

He further comments that if an elected government continues the initiative, public harassment in accessing justice will be significantly reduced, thereby facilitating the establishment of fair justice.

He also urged everyone to raise awareness about legal aid.

Dr Nazrul added that during his tenure as law adviser of the caretaker government, several reforms were undertaken in the judiciary.

He noted that civil and criminal courts were separated, 225 judicial positions were created in a single day, and amendments were made to the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1898, and Civil Procedure Code (CPC), 1908. Laws related to digital and cyber security as well as the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000, were also amended, whose benefits are already reaching the public.

According to officials, the Legal Aid (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 was issued on July 1 to expand and streamline legal aid services. Following this, the ordinance comes into effect today. Under the ordinance, pre-litigation mediation is now mandatory for disputes covered under the following:

Family disputes under the Family Court Act, 2023

Rent-related disputes under the House Rent Control Act, 1991

Disputes under the jurisdiction of Assistant Judge Courts regarding property distribution

Pre-emption-related disputes

Maintenance disputes concerning parents

Dowry-related complaints under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 2018

Complaints under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000

Mediation will be conducted through district Legal Aid offices under the supervision of Legal Aid Officers.

Additionally, retired senior district judges may be appointed as special mediators; in Sylhet, one retired senior district judge has already been appointed and will commence duties from Thursday.

Once the ordinance is in effect, parties will only be able to file a case in court if the mediation process fails.

The ordinance stipulates that a mediation agreement, signed by the disputing parties and certified by the chief legal aid officer, will be final, binding and enforceable.

Furthermore, agreements reached through mediation will carry the status of a final court order, with provisions for enforcement through the court.