Dhaka Tribune
Committee formed to expedite trials of crimes during July uprising

The committee will update the progress and recommend steps to ensure safety of victims and witnesses

File image: Quota reform protesters hold a demonstration near the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University demanding the prime minister withdraw her comment on their movement on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 08:15 PM

To ensure justice for victims of last year’s nationwide student-led movement, the government has formed a seven-member committee to accelerate the prosecution of crimes—including murder—committed during the July uprising.

The initiative was taken by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. The committee will work to streamline and expedite the trial processes of related cases, excluding those already pending before the International Crimes Tribunal.

According to an official statement, the committee will be headed by the additional secretary of the Law and Justice Division. Its members include:

  • A representative from the Ministry of Home Affairs (not below the rank of joint secretary)
  • A representative from the Bangladesh Police (not below the rank of deputy inspector general)
  • A member of a martyr’s family nominated by the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation
  • A human rights activist nominated by the Law Ministry
  • A lawyer nominated by the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation
  • The deputy solicitor of the GP-PP Branch of the Law and Justice Division, who will serve as the member-secretary of the committee

The committee will begin by compiling a comprehensive list of cases related to murder and other serious offences committed during the July uprising, along with their current status. It will also review cases where charge sheets have already been submitted and identify obstacles hindering prosecution.

In addition, the committee will keep victims’ families and the general public informed of progress and recommend steps to ensure the safety of victims and witnesses.

Officials noted that the trial of a murder case currently handled by the International Crimes Tribunal is proceeding smoothly. Through the efforts of the newly formed committee, the government hopes that trials of other serious crimes committed during the July uprising will also be conducted efficiently and transparently in conventional criminal courts.

Topics:

Ministry of LawInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
