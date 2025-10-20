July Uprising murder cases to be held at speedy trial tribunals

The government has decided to hold the trials of cases filed over the killings during the July Mass Uprising-2024 at speedy trial tribunals and has formed a committee to ensure smooth and effective prosecution of cases filed over murder and other serious offences.

Confirming the development, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry spokesperson Dr Md Rezaul Karim said that apart from the cases currently under trial at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), the July Uprising murder cases will be tried to hold at the speedy trial tribunals.

"The special committee, formed to ensure smooth and efficient prosecution of cases filed over murder and other serious offences, will be headed by an additional secretary of the Law and Justice Division," he added.

According to the ministry, the committee will collect a comprehensive list of cases filed over murder and other serious offences committed with the intent to suppress the nationwide student and mass movement during the July Uprising, along with the current status of each case.

It will identify any existing challenges in conducting prosecution activities in cases, except those under trial at the ICT, where charge sheets have already been submitted, and will make necessary recommendations to the government to resolve such issues.

The committee will also keep the victim's families and the general public periodically informed about the progress of its activities.

Ministry sources said a total of 837 cases have been filed over killings "carried out following the orders of the then Awami fascist government" during the July Mass Uprising, 45 of which are now under trial at the two ICTs.

"In addition, police have already submitted charge-sheets in 19 murder cases to various criminal courts across the country. It has been decided to send these cases to the Speedy Trial Tribunal for trial under Section 10 of the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2000," Dr Rezaul Karim further said.