Liaquat Ali Mollah made Law and Justice Division secretary

Md Liaquat Ali Mollah has been appointed as the secretary of the Law and Justice Division.

The Law Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

According to the notification, in consultation with the Bangladesh Supreme Court, additional secretary Liaquat Ali, who had been serving as the acting secretary, was promoted to the rank of secretary.

On August 25, former secretary of the division Sheikh Abu Taher (Senior district and sessions judge) was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court.

Liaquat was given the charge of acting secretary on August 28.

Liaquat, a District and Sessions Judge, also served as the chairman of the Minimum Wages Board.