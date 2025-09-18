Media remains controlled in Bangladesh, says Nahid

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), has said that the country’s media remained controlled, much as it has been in the past.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday at the International Crimes Tribunal premises, Nahid made the remarks in the context of ongoing trials.

Responding to questions after the testimony, Nahid said: “Media reform has not taken place as we had hoped, even though I was in office at the time. I believe the media is still under control. The way the DGFI previously influenced media operations and the publication of news continues to this day. Additionally, media is also under the influence of political parties and corporate interests.”

He added, “During my tenure, we formed a Media Reform Commission tasked with preparing reform proposals and implementing them through the government. A committee was also formed under the ministry to review cases filed against journalists and recommend actions to the Ministry of Law. While recommendations were made, it was up to the law and home ministries to ensure that journalists who acted as allies of fascism were held accountable under the law.”

Earlier, in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the anti-discrimination student movement in July–August, Nahid appeared as the 47th witness

On the second day of his testimony, he presented the remaining evidence against three individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.