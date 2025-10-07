Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Law ministry: No one facing charges at ICT can become MP

They will be ineligible for appointment in service of the republic or for holding any other public office

Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 11:58 AM

A gazette issued by the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs states that any individual formally charged at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) will no longer be eligible to become or remain a member of parliament (MP).

The notification was issued on Monday, by the Printing and Publication Wing of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division under the ministry.

According to the gazette, once a formal charge is filed at the International Crimes Tribunal, the accused will be deemed ineligible to hold or contest certain positions. Such individuals will not be eligible to be elected to or remain in the National Parliament.

They will also be barred from being elected or appointed as a member, commissioner, chairman, mayor, or administrator of any local government body. Additionally, they will be ineligible for any appointment in the service of the Republic or for holding any other public office.

It further states that, notwithstanding anything contained in sub-section (1), this provision shall not apply to any person who has been acquitted or discharged by the tribunal.

Topics:

Ministry of LawInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Member of Parliament (MP)
