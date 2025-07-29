Speakers at BELA hearing call for unified waste management

The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) on Tuesday organized a public hearing titled “Proper Waste Management to Safeguard Environmental Rights,” where speakers emphasized the need for integrated action for waste management, not fragmentation.

The hearing, at Parjatan Bhaban, exposed hardships faced by the public, environmental damage, and weaknesses in the legal framework caused by the mismanagement of waste.

Taslima Islam, CEO of BELA and the main presenter, stated: “Waste management is not only an environmental right, it is also a human right. Dhaka is now ranked the third least livable city in the world; effective and timely action is urgently needed to overcome this.”

She continued: “Population pressure, unplanned urbanization, inadequate waste management, scarcity of recycling infrastructure, undervaluation of sanitation workers, and citizen irresponsibility, all have made the situation more complex.”

She also specifically highlighted the environmental threat posed by methane emissions from the Matuail landfill.

The chief guest, Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Mohammad Azaz, said: “We must face the reality as it is; it forms our context. Now we need two things: one is policy guidance and the other is a realistic course of action.”

He added that a waste-to-energy project is being planned, with initial emphasis on waste segregation, and pointed out that establishing Secondary Transfer Stations (STS) at the local level faces social acceptance challenges.

He also observed improper landfill management.

He noted: “We must create waste parks and involve the private sector. Waste management should be regarded as an industrial sector. A dedicated city corporation police force is also underway to enforce rules, including imposing fines.”

Maruf Maymin, assistant director at the Department of Environment, commented: “Due to shortcomings in the Environmental Conservation Act, effective implementation is lacking. While pursuing zero waste, developing the value chain and strengthening human resources at the Department of Environment remain significant challenges.”

Abu Kawsar, deputy town planner at Rajuk, said: “Fines and higher charges are imposed on those who do not keep their own premises clean. But practical enforcement is needed so no one dares to break the rules. Corporate bodies can be held socially responsible.”

Mostafizur Rahman, senior research officer at Waste Concern, emphasized: “We need not just awareness but also enforcement and accountability. Responsibility must be ensured at every level, from households to policymakers.”

Captain Rakib Uddin Bhuiyan, director at Prism Bangladesh, stated: “Sanitation workers’ contributions are not valued properly. They are often engaged in political uses. Formalizing the informal sector, banning polythene and plastics in markets, and establishing effective monitoring systems are essential.”

Prof Dr Jasim Uddin from the Department of Soil Science at Dhaka University said: “Waste management should be included in school and college curricula. Attention is also needed on producing energy from waste using biological technology.”

Sumona Sharmin, urban planner at Gazipur City Corporation, said: “Gazipur produces around 4,000 tons of waste daily. Although its population is smaller than Dhaka's, mismanagement leads to waste accumulation along roadsides. Strengthening city corporation activities and changing citizen habits is necessary.”

ESDO President Shahriar Hossain commented: “Public awareness about waste management is crucial. This is not the job of any single organization. No solution is possible without collective effort.”

Social worker Rakibul Hasan said: “Children must be educated from home so that future generations become environmentally conscious.”

Sanitation worker Mohammad Ali Hossain from Dhaka North City Corporation shared: “Even during storms and rain, we work every day, but people litter indiscriminately. Without proper drain covers, garbage goes directly into drains. Where Prism cannot operate, alternative initiatives by the corporation are needed.”

Representative Mahbubur Alam from Dhaka South City Corporation added: “Collection, transportation, and disposal of waste remain challenging. Each household must have designated waste storage areas. So far, 81 acres of land have been acquired for segregated waste management initiatives.”

DNCC Chief Urban Planner SM Shafiqul Rahman said: “We are working on short-, medium-, and long-term plans. In Aminbazar, 51 acres have been acquired for waste segregation, school campaigns, and separate handling of construction, e‑waste, and plastic waste. A waste-to-energy project is now underway.”

Key recommendations at the public hearing included:

Strong political will and strict enforcement of laws

Ensuring corporate responsibility in waste management

Guaranteeing the dignity and safety of sanitation workers

Forming public–private partnerships for waste-to-energy projects

Introducing a complaint mechanism on social media

Ensuring participation of women and marginalized communities

Learning from international models, such as Rwanda, India, and Indonesia

Representatives from the Department of Environment, Rajuk, city corporations, affected citizens, sanitation workers, and civil society participated in the hearing.