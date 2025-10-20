DoE launches nationwide drives against noise pollution, banned polythene

The Department of Environment (DoE) has launched a series of nationwide mobile court operations to curb noise pollution, illegal hydraulic horns, and the use of banned polythene, imposing fines, confiscating equipment, and even dumping vehicles as part of its environmental enforcement initiative.

In Dhaka’s Rampura area, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Ashiq Ahmed, in coordination with the DoE’s Monitoring and Enforcement Wing and the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), inspected 15 vehicles. Six were fined Tk16,000 for using hydraulic horns and creating excessive noise, eight horns were confiscated, 11 cases filed by BRTA, and two buses were dumped.

Similar operations were carried out across the country. In Rajbari, a drive near Aladipur Jamai Pagoler Mazar Gate led by Executive Magistrate Md Hafizur Rahman resulted in the seizure of two hydraulic horns and a Tk1,000 fine. In Meherpur, Executive Magistrate Khadija Akter filed four cases, collected Tk2,000 in fines, and destroyed eight illegal horns on the spot.

In Harinakundu upazila of Jhenaidah, Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Eshita Akter acted against illegal storage and sale of banned polythene, filing three cases, imposing Tk8,000 in fines, and seizing 24.5 kilograms of polythene. In Narayanganj Sadar upazila, Executive Magistrate Md Tarikul Islam fined a vehicle Tk2,000 and confiscated one horn for violating the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules, 2006.

The DoE said the nationwide enforcement efforts will continue, underlining the government’s commitment to environmental protection, noise reduction, and the prevention of banned polythene use.