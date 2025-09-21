Sunday, September 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rizwana: Bangladesh needs $116.8bn to implement NDC 3.0

Health, water, sanitation, education, food security, agriculture, and infrastructure must be made climate-resilient and environment friendly, she says

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at the Department of Environment in Agargaon. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 07:19 PM

Bangladesh will require an estimated $116.8 billion to implement its newly prepared NDC 3.0 (Third Nationally Determined Contribution) plan aimed at reducing climate risks, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said on Sunday.

Of the total, $25.95 billion has been estimated for unconditional investment, while $90.23 billion will be required under conditional investment scenarios, she said while addressing “Validation Workshop on the Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0)” at the Department of Environment in the capital’s Agargaon.

As  per the plan, Bangladesh has set a target of reducing 84.92 million tonnes of CO₂eq emissions by 2035 and this includes 26.7 million tonnes (6.39%) unconditionally and 58.2 million tonnes (13.91%) conditionally, she said.

NDC 3.0 is not only a plan for emission reduction, but also a pledge to build an inclusive and just future, Rizwana said stressing the participation of women, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, ethnic minorities, and climate migrants.

She also called for rights-based climate actions to ensure that no one is left behind, said a press release.

She highlighted the importance of youth engagement, noting that young people can play a transformative role in building a climate-resilient Bangladesh through renewable energy projects, green entrepreneurship, research, and awareness programs.

The adviser said health, water and sanitation, education, food security, agriculture, and infrastructure must be made climate-resilient and environmentally friendly.

She also called for integrating climate education and green skills into the national curriculum to prepare the next generation for climate challenges.

On the transition to renewable energy, Rizwana underlined the need for a “just transition,” which involves retraining workers, supporting small entrepreneurs, and ensuring the participation of vulnerable communities.

“Without the collective efforts of the government, development partners, the private sector, researchers, and civil society, it will not be possible to build a sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient Bangladesh,” she said.

Topics:

Department of Environment (DoE)Syeda Rizwana Hasan
Read More

Rizwana stresses stronger enforcement, end to faulty environmental clearances

Rizwana: Climate change is an existential threat, not just an environmental one

Rizwana: Rajuk suffered losses by giving plots to ministers, MPs

3,797 cases filed, 26.38C fines realized in nationwide anti-pollution drives

Rizwana: Bangladesh to introduce technology-led forest monitoring

BJC urges swift implementation of Media Reform Commission report

Latest News

What will recognizing Palestine as a state actually achieve?

Sylhet rail services resume after 3hrs

Dhaka Tribune journo assaulted over report in Rangpur

UK, Canada and Australia formally recognize Palestine

Milestone tragedy: 2 more students discharged from burn institute

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x