Rizwana: DoE’s new office to become Dhaka’s first govt green building

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said the new office of the Department of Environment (DoE) will be constructed as Dhaka’s first government green building.

The building will also serve as an environmental centre of excellence incorporating advanced green technologies, including rainwater harvesting, solar power, and STP facilities, he said while addressing the Annual Development Program (ADP) Implementation Progress Review Meeting at the Ministry’s conference room at the Secretariat on Sunday.

She added that expertize from the garment sector, which already has significant experience in green building construction, will be sought in this initiative.

The adviser said DoE’s own office buildings will also be established in industrial hubs such as Gazipur to strengthen environmental protection activities at the local level.

Emphasizing the importance of timely and proper implementation of development projects, the adviser said delays or negligence in government initiatives hinder the fulfillment of public expectations.

She urged all concerned to carry out their responsibilities with sincerity and efficiency.