Rizwana proposes ‘Green Building Council’ to oversee eco-friendly infrastructure

She stressed sustainable buildings are vital for protecting Dhaka’s waterways, cutting pollution, and improving the environment

File Image: Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan. Photo: BSS
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 04:12 PM

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Sunday said that to build sustainable and livable cities, it is essential to make "green building" policy mandatory in government infrastructures.

“Once the government ensures compliance in its projects, the private sector will follow,” she said at a workshop on “Green Building” organized by the Department of Environment (DoE) in the capital.

Green buildings are not defined merely by their color or certification but by the integration of eco-friendly ideas and technologies in every stage of design, construction, management, and maintenance, said the adviser.

The adviser emphasized that sustainable buildings are vital for protecting Dhaka’s canals and rivers, reducing waste and noise pollution, and controlling temperature to improve the city’s environment.

She called for incorporating policies such as rooftop solar power, rainwater harvesting, and the use of natural light and ventilation.

Rizwana also proposed forming a “Green Building Council” comprising representatives from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Department of Environment, Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI), Local Government Division, and other relevant agencies.

The council would be responsible for setting standards, updating laws, and monitoring implementation.

