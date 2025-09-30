Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BELA urges stronger action against Bangladesh’s air pollution crisis

Since 2018, Bangladesh has consistently ranked among the world’s most air-polluted countries

File image of air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 07:52 PM

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) on Tuesday held a public hearing on “Measures to Prevent Air Pollution” at the Shailaprapat Auditorium of the Tourism Building, calling for urgent action to address the country’s worsening air quality.

The event brought together citizens, doctors, academics, environmentalists, urban planners, law enforcers, and government officials, where Director (Dhaka Region) of the Department of Environment Md Ziaur Rahman, attended as the chief guest.

Since 2018, Bangladesh has consistently ranked among the world’s most air-polluted countries. Experts noted that vehicle emissions (28%), factories (13%), brick kilns (11%) and construction dust (8%) remain the leading contributors, alongside waste burning and fossil fuel use.

BELA Chief Executive Taslima Islam said, although Bangladesh has over 200 environmental laws—including the Environment Conservation Act 1995, Air Pollution (Control) Rules 2022, and Environmental Conservation Rules 2023—enforcement remains weak due to manpower shortages, technical limitations and lack of political will.

“Air pollution is not just an environmental issue; it is driving up healthcare costs for ordinary people,” she warned.

Experts at the hearing highlighted both short- and long-term health risks, ranging from asthma, COPD, and heart disease to lung cancer, stroke, and neurological disorders.

The discussion concluded with calls for a coordinated, multi-agency approach and modern pollution control measures to protect public health and biodiversity.

Topics:

Air PollutionBangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA)
Read More

Dhaka air quality moderate on Tuesday morning

Dhaka air turns ‘good’ due to heavy rainfall Monday morning

Dhaka air quality 6th worst in world Friday morning

‘Noise pollution creates public nuisance that can endanger lives’

3,797 cases filed, 26.38C fines realized in nationwide anti-pollution drives

Dhaka's air quality moderate on Wednesday morning

Latest News

NCP and Bangladesh National League granted registration

Govt forms 5-member committee to probe Khagrachari incident

Taliban internet cut sparks Afghanistan telecoms blackout

Rizvi: Domestic and international conspiracies are intensely active

Trump gives Hamas ultimatum on Gaza deal

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x