BELA urges stronger action against Bangladesh’s air pollution crisis

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) on Tuesday held a public hearing on “Measures to Prevent Air Pollution” at the Shailaprapat Auditorium of the Tourism Building, calling for urgent action to address the country’s worsening air quality.

The event brought together citizens, doctors, academics, environmentalists, urban planners, law enforcers, and government officials, where Director (Dhaka Region) of the Department of Environment Md Ziaur Rahman, attended as the chief guest.

Since 2018, Bangladesh has consistently ranked among the world’s most air-polluted countries. Experts noted that vehicle emissions (28%), factories (13%), brick kilns (11%) and construction dust (8%) remain the leading contributors, alongside waste burning and fossil fuel use.

BELA Chief Executive Taslima Islam said, although Bangladesh has over 200 environmental laws—including the Environment Conservation Act 1995, Air Pollution (Control) Rules 2022, and Environmental Conservation Rules 2023—enforcement remains weak due to manpower shortages, technical limitations and lack of political will.

“Air pollution is not just an environmental issue; it is driving up healthcare costs for ordinary people,” she warned.

Experts at the hearing highlighted both short- and long-term health risks, ranging from asthma, COPD, and heart disease to lung cancer, stroke, and neurological disorders.

The discussion concluded with calls for a coordinated, multi-agency approach and modern pollution control measures to protect public health and biodiversity.