IUBAT observes World Mental Health Day with awareness programs

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025, the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) organized a series of programs aimed at raising awareness among students about mental health.

The initiative sought to encourage empathy, understanding, and mutual support among students while promoting positive mental well-being on campus.

On Tuesday, the Department of Psychology and Professor Mahmuda Khanam Health Care Center of IUBAT jointly organized a workshop titled “Challenges and Management of Interpersonal Relationships among University Students.” The objective of the workshop was to enhance students’ awareness of emotional regulation, stress management, and the developmentof healthy interpersonal relationships. A total of 40 students actively participated in the session.

Later that afternoon, a Reels Competition was held, where winners were awarded prizes by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Abdur Rab, who also presided over the event.

The ceremony was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, Registrar Professor Dr Md Momtazur Rahman, along with faculty members, officials, and students.

Speakers at the program emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health and highlighted the need for empathy, peer support, and positive communication to maintain overall psychological well-being within the university community.