IUBAT, Spriha Bangladesh sign MoU for training, research collaboration

IUBAT students, faculty, and researchers will have the opportunity to participate in Spriha Bangladesh Foundation’s training and research projects

Prof Dr Abdur Rab, vice-chancellor of IUBAT, and Ajay Kumar Basu, senior technical adviser of Spriha Bangladesh Foundation, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the IUBAT Conference Room in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 10:52 PM

The Department of Public Health at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Spriha Bangladesh Foundation in a ceremony held at the IUBAT Conference Room.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Abdur Rab, vice-chancellor of IUBAT, and Ajay Kumar Basu, senior technical adviser of Spriha Bangladesh Foundation, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Prof Dr Momtazur Rahman, Prof Dr Sk Nazmul Huda, chairman of the Department of Public Health, AKM Sharfuddin, director of the Placement and Alumni Office, and Shuvashish Das Bala, coordinator of the Nursing Department. From Spriha Bangladesh, Farha Sharmin, technical adviser, and Halima Tus Sadia, head of growth, were present, along with senior officials, faculty members, and researchers from both institutions.

Under the MoU, IUBAT Public Health students, faculty, and researchers will have the opportunity to participate in Spriha Bangladesh Foundation’s training and research projects, fostering professional development, collaborative initiatives, and the exchange of expertise.

Founded in 1991 by renowned educationist Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan, IUBAT is the first private university in Bangladesh. It currently hosts thousands of students from across the country and over a hundred international students from 12 countries in Asia and Africa, making it a diverse institution of higher learning.

Topics:

MoUInternational University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)
