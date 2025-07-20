Sunday, July 20, 2025

IUBAT holds commemorative discussion on July Uprising

Speakers reflected on historical significance of uprising, sacrifices of participants, and role of the movement played in struggle for freedom and democracy in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 02:20 PM

The International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) organized a special commemorative program to honor the martyrs and injured freedom fighters of the July uprising.

The event took place on Saturday, at 12:40pm in the university’s conference hall.

The session was presided over by Professor Dr Abdur Rab, vice-chancellor of IUBAT, with speeches delivered by Professor Selina Nargis, treasurer of IUBAT, and Professor Dr Md Momtazur Rahman, registrar of IUBAT.

During the program, student leaders and participants of the July movement shared their reflections and memories. Among the speakers were Omar Faruk, chief organizer of the Combined Private Universities Anti-Discrimination Student Movement; Junnurain Islam Sohan, convener of the IUBAT Anti-Discrimination Student Movement; Md Akamin, member secretary of the IUBAT Anti-Discrimination Student Movement; Israt Jahan Niha, central executive member of Bangladesh Democratic Students Union; Abdullah Al Noman, senior joint member secretary of the IUBAT Anti-Discrimination Student Movement; along with NH Ashiq, Ashikujjaman Shikdar, Tanvir Ahmed Anik (joint convener, IUBAT Anti-Discrimination Student Movement), Dipit Das, and Muntasir Al Mahmud.

Speakers reflected on the historical significance of the uprising, the sacrifices of the participants, and the vital role the movement played in the struggle for freedom and democracy in Bangladesh.

They noted: “The July uprising remains a unique milestone in Bangladesh’s history, continuing to inspire future generations to uphold democratic values and protect the rights of the people.”

Faculty, officials, students, and alumni of IUBAT attended the event, which concluded with a special prayer for the martyrs.

Topics:

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)
