IUBAT launches Chinese Language Program

The International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) inaugurated its Chinese Language Program with an elaborate launching ceremony and cultural gala on Tuesday, emphasizing the growing educational and cultural ties between Bangladesh and China.

Held at the university’s Multimedia Conference Hall, the event drew participation from faculty, students, and representatives from the Shanto-Mariam-Honghe Confucius Classroom (SMHHCC), which jointly organized the program alongside IUBAT’s Department of English and Modern Languages (DEML).

The inauguration began with a warm welcome by the event host, followed by a keynote address from Professor Selina Nargis, treasurer and director-administration at IUBAT. Mohiuddin Taher, Bangladesh director of SMHHCC, then highlighted the academic and career benefits of learning Chinese in an increasingly interconnected world.

Attendees were treated to a rich cultural showcase that included a video presentation on the experiences of Bangladeshi students in China, an introduction to the new Chinese language course by instructor Shi Qiao, and a series of performances blending Chinese and Bangladeshi traditions.

These included a Uyghur dance performed by Wang Xianzhen, martial arts by Kung Fu teacher Shan Jintao, and a duet and group dance by IUBAT students.

A special musical segment featured a rendition of the Chinese song “Fate in This Life” by SMHHCC student Abu Sayed Antor, as well as a traditional Bangladeshi folk song performed by IUBAT students.

The ceremony concluded with a presidential address by IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdur Rab, who praised the initiative as a meaningful step toward broadening the global perspective of Bangladeshi students. A vote of thanks was delivered by ATM Sirajul Alom, chair of DEML.

Following a group photo session, guests and students visited an outdoor cultural exhibition adjacent to the university’s main building, featuring interactive displays on traditional Chinese culture and information about study opportunities in China.

The exhibition remained open until 5pm, allowing attendees to explore Chinese calligraphy, tea art, and other cultural elements.

With this new academic offering, IUBAT joins a growing list of institutions in Bangladesh promoting cross-cultural understanding and academic exchange with China.