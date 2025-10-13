HSC, equivalent exam results on Thursday

The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Thursday.

"The results will be available around 10am on October 16," said a press release signed by Professor Dr Khondoker Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, and president of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

According to the release, the results of the 2025 HSC and equivalent examinations under the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education-Dhaka, Rajshahi, Comilla, Jessore, Chittagong, Barisal, Sylhet, Dinajpur, and Mymensingh, as well as the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, will be available from 10am on Thursday.

Institutions can download their results by clicking on the Result corner of the website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering the respective education board name and EIIN number.

Similarly, each educational institution can download its result sheet by clicking on the Result section of its respective education board's website and entering its EIIN number.

Examinees can obtain their individual results from their respective institutions, from the integrated website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, or from the websites of their respective education boards.

Results will also be available through SMS by sending a message to the short code 16222.

Applications for re-scrutiny of results will be accepted from October 17 to 23 through the website https://rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd. Details of the application procedure will be announced on the websites of the education boards and through newspaper advertisements.

A press briefing on the publication of the results will be held at 10am on Thursday in the conference room of the Dhaka Education Board on behalf of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, read the release.