HSC results likely between October 16 and 18

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations are expected to be published between October 16 and 18.

The decision was made at a meeting held at the Dhaka Education Board on Thursday, said Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider, the board’s controller of examinations.

“A meeting was held today (Thursday) where we discussed several possible dates—October 16, 17, and 18. The proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Education on Sunday. As October 17 and 18 fall on the weekend, the results are most likely to be announced on October 16,” he said.

A total of 1,251,111 candidates took part in the examinations under 11 education boards across the country from June 26. Of them, 618,015 were male and 633,096 were female students. The exams were held at 2,797 centres nationwide.

By board, the number of examinees is as follows: Dhaka – 291,241; Rajshahi – 133,242; Comilla – 101,750; Jessore – 116,317; Chittagong – 100,035; Barisal – 61,025; Sylhet – 69,683; Dinajpur – 103,832; and Mymensingh – 78,273.

In addition, 86,102 students sat for the Alim examinations under the Madrasa Education Board, while 109,611 took the HSC (BM/BMT) exams under the Technical Education Board.