HSC results: GPA 5 achievers drop by 76,814 this year

This year’s HSC and equivalent exams saw 69,097 students achieve GPA 5, down by 76,814 from 2024's 1,45,911.

The results were officially published at 10am on Thursday, simultaneously across all education boards.

This year, the overall pass rate in the HSC and equivalent examinations stands at 58.83%.

Data from the results show that in 2025, students from 202 educational institutions across the country failed to secure a single pass.

Last year, the number of such institutions was 65.

Among the nine general education boards, Dhaka Board recorded the highest pass rate, while Comilla Board saw the lowest.

Dhaka Education Board achieved a pass rate of 64.62%, whereas Comilla Board recorded the lowest rate at 48.86%.

The pass rates for other boards are as follows: Rajshahi – 59.40%, Jessore – 50.20%, Chittagong – 52.57%, Barisal – 62.57%, Sylhet – 51.86%, Dinajpur – 57.49% and Mymensingh – 51.54%.

Students can obtain their results in the following ways:

Through Education Board Websites:

Students and institutions can download result sheets by clicking on the “Result” section of the respective education board’s website and entering the institution’s EIIN number.

Through the Combined Website:

Results can also be accessed through the combined results portal of the education boards, as well as from the respective institutional websites.

Via SMS:

Students can receive their results by sending an SMS to the short code 16222 after the results are published. The SMS format is:

HSC [Board Name (First 3 Letters)] [Roll Number] [Year]

Example: HSC DHA 123456 2025 → send to 16222

According to the education board notice, results will not be available at the education ministry, board offices, or newspaper offices.

This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on June 26. The written exams concluded on August 19, followed by practical exams held between August 21 and 31.

A total of 1,251,111 students participated in the examinations under 11 education boards across the country.