HSC results: Dinajpur board sees 57.49% pass rate, 6,260 secure GPA 5

Under the board, 666 colleges participated, but 43 of them saw no students pass

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 04:11 PM

The Dinajpur Education Board has recorded a sharp decline in this year’s HSC results, with the pass rate standing at 57.49%.

A total of 6,260 students achieved GPA-5.

According to Prof Mir Sajjad Ali, controller of examinations at the board, 108,659 students appeared for the exams this year, of whom 60,882 passed.

By stream, 25,651 students passed from science, 72,833 from humanities, and 7,407 from business studies.

Under the board, 666 colleges participated, but 43 of them saw no students pass.

The sharp drop in results has prompted educationists to question the quality of instruction and exam preparedness.

 

