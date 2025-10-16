279 overseas students pass HSC exams

As many as 279 students from eight overseas centres passed the HSC examinations-2025, achieving a 95.88% pass rate.

A total of 291 students appeared in the examinations from the overseas centres.

The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published at 10am on Thursday.

This year, a total of 12,35,661 students participated in the examinations under the nine general education boards, the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Of them, 726,960 students passed.

The HSC and equivalent examinations were held from June 26 to August 19, 2025.